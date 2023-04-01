China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,104,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 956.4 days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $1.07 during midday trading on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

