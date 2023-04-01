China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
