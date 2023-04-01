China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.