Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$314.38 million for the quarter.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

