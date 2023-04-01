Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 30.0% in March

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. 2,766,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,626. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,353 shares of company stock worth $42,541. Company insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 137,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

