Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $52.28. 20,588,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,050,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

