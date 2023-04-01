CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CI&T stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.51. 122,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,775. CI&T has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CI&T by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 108,890 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in CI&T by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 631,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.