CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of CI&T stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.51. 122,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,775. CI&T has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
