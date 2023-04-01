Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $343.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $326.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.96 and its 200 day moving average is $343.05.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

