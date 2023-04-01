Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 109,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

