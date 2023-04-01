Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $395,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 2.3 %

MMM opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

