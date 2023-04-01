Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STEW opened at $12.28 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.

