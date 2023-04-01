Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,807 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TLT opened at $106.37 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
