Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

