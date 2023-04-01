Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

