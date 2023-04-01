Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,184,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,589,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,420,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,851,000 after acquiring an additional 119,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after acquiring an additional 64,866 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

