Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 6,169 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

