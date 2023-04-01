Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.92.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

