ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

CLIR stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

