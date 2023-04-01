Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 540,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 78.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 196,531 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

CLVR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 112,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

