Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 30,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,548,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,419. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $405.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clover Health Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 329,673 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.