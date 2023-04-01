Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 30,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,548,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,419. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $405.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.
CLOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
