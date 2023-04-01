CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CNSP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 60,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,228. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.16.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

