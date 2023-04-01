Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.
CODX stock remained flat at $1.48 during trading on Friday. 118,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,973. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CODX shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
