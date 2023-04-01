Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,900 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 816,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 524,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 60,625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 851,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 116,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 224,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,338. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $228.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cognyte Software

CGNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

