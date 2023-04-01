Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:RNP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 149,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
