Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 1,095,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $544.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

