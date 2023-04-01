CoinField Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $77.10 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $77.10 million and approximately $2,560.61 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

