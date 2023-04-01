Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $920.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.