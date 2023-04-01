Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in March

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,415,400 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 1,565,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS COBJF remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Comba Telecom Systems has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.17.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment. The firm produces wireless antenna and radio frequency, wireless access, wireless broadband, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission products.

