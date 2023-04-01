Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in March

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,415,400 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 1,565,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS COBJF remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Comba Telecom Systems has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.17.
About Comba Telecom Systems
