Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 493,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,743,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 15,858,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721,978. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

