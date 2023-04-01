Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,257 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,858,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,721,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

