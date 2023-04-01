Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Mastercard makes up about 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mastercard by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 472,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,819 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $4.15 on Friday, hitting $363.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,867. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $346.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day moving average of $342.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

