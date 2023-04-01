Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,433 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,549,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.74. 4,190,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

