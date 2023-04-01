Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.
Compass Stock Up 5.2 %
COMP stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.83. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass (COMP)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.