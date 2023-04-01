Compound Market Cap Hits $314.54 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $43.28 or 0.00151726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $314.54 million and $20.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.40775754 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $23,382,673.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

