Compound Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.40 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Compound has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $43.11 or 0.00151884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $313.27 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.50573742 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $20,780,641.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

