Conflux Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $255.26 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $255.26 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,530.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00325300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00075110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.00548901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00445535 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,659,059,758 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,658,866,549.4602504 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.42223073 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $363,868,865.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

