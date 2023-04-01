Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

