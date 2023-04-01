Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Context Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
Read More
