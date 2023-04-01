Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of CNTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. 66,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,913. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

(Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.