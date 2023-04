Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Continental Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Continental Gold Company Profile

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

