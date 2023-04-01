Contrasting Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amarin and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $369.19 million 1.64 -$105.80 million ($0.27) -5.56 ANI Pharmaceuticals $316.39 million 2.20 -$47.90 million ($3.04) -13.07

ANI Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amarin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amarin has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.9% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amarin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -28.66% -17.60% -11.31% ANI Pharmaceuticals -15.14% 4.04% 1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amarin and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 2 3 1 0 1.83 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amarin currently has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 58.33%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.92%. Given Amarin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Amarin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. The company was founded on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Baudette, MN.

