Contrasting ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) & Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of ECMOHO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ECMOHO and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 6.38% 75.40% 8.35%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.00 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.01 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $572.04 million 0.78 $36.54 million $1.81 6.57

This table compares ECMOHO and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than ECMOHO. ECMOHO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ECMOHO and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

ECMOHO has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats ECMOHO on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Ebc Holdings, Inc.

