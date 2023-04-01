Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,460 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 63,632.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,303 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,954,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,014,000 after purchasing an additional 896,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after purchasing an additional 734,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 324.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after purchasing an additional 515,729 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CPRT stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,281. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.