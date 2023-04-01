Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after buying an additional 1,263,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,632,000 after buying an additional 89,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after buying an additional 734,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

