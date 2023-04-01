Cordant Inc. Buys 9,293 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after buying an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 1,595,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

