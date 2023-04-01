Cordant Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cordant Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,092,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,361,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SCHB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. 768,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

