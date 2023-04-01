Cordant Inc. Has $888,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cordant Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 520,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,110 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,868,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 176,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,102. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

