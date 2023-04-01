Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading Up 6.7%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 87,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 91,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Corsa Coal Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

