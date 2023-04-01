Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.6 %
Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 500,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,214. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.