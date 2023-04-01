Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.6 %

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 500,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,214. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

