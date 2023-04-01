CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 160 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.32. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.