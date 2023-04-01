CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 34 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.41. 3,376,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,867. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

