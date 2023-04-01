CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.07. 4,159,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.96 and its 200-day moving average is $358.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

